Iran's top leader speaks on TV again after report of illness

DUBAI - Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, spoke for the second time in less than a week in a televised speech on Wednesday, appearing healthy after a report that he had been under observation by a team of doctors.

The New York Times reported on Sept 16 that Ayatollah Khamenei, 83, had cancelled all meetings and public appearances after falling gravely ill and was on bed rest under observation by the team of doctors, citing four people familiar with his health situation.

The leader, who has led the Islamic Republic for 33 years since 1989, appeared on Wednesday to deliver remarks at an event commemorating veterans of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Dressed in his usual clerical robes, he spoke for 55 minutes, focusing mostly on the Iran-Iraq war and "the need to teach young Iranians about the conflict and for them not to fall for Western powers' deception".

He did not mention the protests that have swept Iran for the last four days over the death of a young woman while she was in the custody of Iran's morality police.

Prior to his address, Ayatollah Khamenei sat for close to an hour on a podium listening to religious songs and speeches by army commanders, wearing a face covering.

He got up unaided from his chair to deliver his remarks and spoke clearly.

Ayatollah Khamenei, a staunch opponent of the United States and its allies in the Middle East, has been supreme leader since the 1989 death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who established Iran's Islamic republic after the 1979 revolution.

Last Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei received a group of visitors during a religious ceremony.

Until Saturday's appearance, he had not been seen in public since Sept 3, sparking rumours on social media that he was ill.

REUTERS