Iran's stance leads to break-off in nuclear talks

VIENNA • Indirect American-Iranian talks on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal broke off on Friday but will continue this week as European officials voiced dismay at sweeping demands by Iran's new, hardline government.

The seventh round of talks in Vienna is the first with delegates sent by Iran's anti-Western President Ebrahim Raisi on how to resuscitate the agreement, under which Iran limited its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Reuters Next conference on Friday: "Iran right now does not seem to be serious about doing what's necessary to return to compliance, which is why we ended this round of talks."

"If the path to a return to compliance with the agreement turns out to be a dead end, we will pursue other options," he added, without elaborating.

Diplomats said that the Iranian delegation had proposed major changes to a text that was painstakingly negotiated in previous rounds and that European officials had said was 70 per cent to 80 per cent finished.

"Over five months ago, Iran interrupted negotiations. Since then, Iran has fast-forwarded its nuclear programme. This week, it has backtracked on diplomatic progress made," senior officials from France, Britain and Germany said in a statement.

It is "unclear how these new gaps can be closed in a realistic time frame", they added.

The 2015 agreement imposed strict limits on Iran's uranium enrichment activities, extending the time it would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it chose to, to at least a year from around two to three months.

REUTERS