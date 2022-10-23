Iran's prison system is 'torturing families', says husband of jailed activist

PARIS - Prize-winning Iranian human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi, currently jailed in Teheran’s Evin prison as protests grip the country, has not seen her 16-year-old twins for seven years.

She has not met her husband Taghi Rahmani, himself a veteran of Iranian jails but now living in exile in Paris, for the past decade.

In a new restriction in apparent response to the protests, the authorities have now stripped Ms Mohammadi, 50, of her prison telephone cards for the next two months.

She had already been blocked by authorities from telephoning her children Ali and Kiana in France for the past seven months: the latest restriction means that she cannot even speak to her family inside Iran now.

“The system of prisons in Iran is torturing families,” Mr Rahmani said in an interview in the French capital.

“It is not just a torture for the prisoner but for the entire family. The children have not heard Narges’ voice for the last seven months.”

The toughening of her prison conditions come as Iran presses a crackdown against five weeks of protests that have shaken its leadership over the death of Ms Mahsa Amini who was arrested by the notorious morality police.

Ms Mohammadi had already been banned by the Iranian authorities from speaking to Mr Rahmani, an influential opposition figure widely followed on social media, in prison calls.

“If they heard her speaking to me, they would cut the phone,” he said.

“They are torturing our children as they have not seen Narges since 2015. I have not seen her since 2010.”

In another blow to any hopes the family have of reunification, Ms Mohammadi was this month handed another 15-month prison sentence on charges of inciting protests, and she is now serving a term of at least eight years in prison.

Her sentences have also come with additional punishments, such as an order for 70 lashes and, in the latest conviction, clearing up the municipal garbage once she is finally released.

“She does not participate in any of those case hearings. The judge is not independent, and she has said she will not participate,” said Mr Rahmani.

Explaining the telephone card ban he said: “The authorities do not want prisoners spreading information to the outside world.”