Iran's president grapples with ailing economy

TEHERAN • A year after Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi took power, his government has curbed the Covid-19 pandemic but faces a sharp downturn of the sanctions-hit economy as nuclear talks remain stalled.

Having pledged to help especially the poor, the ultraconservative cleric now faces runaway consumer prices that have sparked protests.

Mr Raisi was elected in June last year in a ballot which drew less than half of voters, after his major rivals had been disqualified by electoral bodies.

He was inaugurated on Aug 3 by the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and sworn in two days later as head of government in the Islamic republic.

When he formed his Cabinet, Mr Raisi named his two top priorities: controlling the region's worst Covid-19 outbreak and turning around the country's battered economy.

Iran's vaccination campaign, long hampered by American sanctions, was massively stepped up using Chinese and Russian shots.

For Mr Hamidreza Taraqi, a top official in the Islamic Coalition Party, part of the conservative alliance backing Mr Raisi, the government has "succeeded in curbing the coronavirus and in eliminating its effects".

The World Health Organisation says more than 58 million Iranians, or some 70 per cent of the population, have now been fully vaccinated.

But on the economic front, Mr Raisi's record is more mixed. Iran remains affected by biting sanctions that keep it isolated from global financial systems.

Teheran had hoped for greater prosperity after its 2015 landmark nuclear deal with major powers gave it sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic programme.

But in 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the agreement and reimposed a punishing sanctions regime.

The economic pain has deepened popular distrust in Iran towards the government, both under the previous president, the moderate Hassan Rouhani, and under Mr Raisi.

The darker mood, say analysts, was reflected in the record abstention rate at last year's election, which came after the repression of protest movements, especially from December 2017 and again in November 2019.

In April last year, with President Joe Biden in the White House, talks on rescuing the nuclear accord began in Vienna.

The negotiations resumed in November after a pause around Iran's presidential polls but have yet to produce a breakthrough, while the Raisi government faces a budget deficit that economists consider abysmal.

Inflation, which has been eroding household purchasing power for years, in June reached 54 per cent from a year earlier, according to the latest official data.

And the rial currency, which had recovered somewhat early this year on hopes of a deal in the nuclear talks, has since resumed its rapid descent, and reached a new low in June against the US dollar.

Much now depends on how the nuclear talks go, said Mr Henry Rome of US-based consultancy Eurasia Group.

"If the nuclear negotiations collapse, as appears likely," he said, "Iran will likely face more significant economic and social turmoil."

Meanwhile, Mr Raisi plans to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly next month despite US sanctions against him, a government spokesman said yesterday.

"The preliminary planning has been done for the president's attendance at the UN General Assembly session," Mr Ali Bahadori-Jahromi told a weekly press briefing.

