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Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to be buried on July 9: State TV

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Iran’s slain former supreme leader Ali Khamenei will be buried on July 9.

The late Ali Khamenei ruled Iran for nearly 37 years before being killed by Israeli and US air strikes on Feb 28

photo: REUTERS

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TEHRAN Iran’s slain former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for nearly 37 years before being killed by Israeli and US air strikes on Feb 28, will be buried on July 9, state television reported on June 13.

The burial in his hometown, the north-eastern holy city of Mashhad, initially scheduled for March but postponed due to the war, will follow three days of funeral ceremonies in capital Tehran beginning on July 4, and another in the holy city of Qom on July 7, it said. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.