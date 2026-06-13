Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to be buried on July 9: State TV

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The late Ali Khamenei ruled Iran for nearly 37 years before being killed by Israeli and US air strikes on Feb 28

– Iran’s slain former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for nearly 37 years before being killed by Israeli and US air strikes on Feb 28, will be buried on July 9, state television reported on June 13 .

The burial in his hometown, the north-eastern holy city of Mashhad, initially scheduled for March but postponed due to the war, will follow three days of funeral ceremonies in capital Tehran beginning on July 4, and another in the holy city of Qom on July 7, it said. AFP