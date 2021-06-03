Iran's largest navy vessel sinks after fire

DUBAI • Iran's largest navy ship, the Kharg, sank yesterday after catching fire in the Gulf of Oman, but its crew members were rescued, Iranian media reported.

No further explanation was given for the latest incident in a region of sensitive waterways, where there have been accusations of attacks on ships owned by arch-enemies Iran and Israel.

State TV said the fire on Iran's highest-tonnage naval vessel started yesterday near the Iranian port of Jask, where it was on a training mission.

The Gulf of Oman connects to the Strait of Hormuz, where about a fifth of the world's oil passes.

Rescue operations went on for hours, the statement on state TV said, with the crew disembarking.

"All efforts to save the vessel were unsuccessful," said the semi-official Fars news agency.

In April, Iran said one of its vessels, the Saviz, had been targeted in the Red Sea, after media reports that the ship had been attacked with limpet mines.

That came after Israel and Iran had blamed each other for a series of reported attacks on cargo ships since late February.

Iran has refused to recognise Israel since its Islamic Revolution in 1979 that toppled the United States-backed Shah. Israel sees Iran's nuclear programme as a threat to its existence.

The shipping incidents have occurred since US President Joe Biden took office in January, pledging to rejoin Iran's 2015 nuclear containment deal with six world powers if Teheran returns to full compliance with the accord.

