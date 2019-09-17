Iran's Khamenei says US policy of maximum pressure will fail

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iran will never hold talks with the United States and Washington's policy of maximum pressure on Tehran will fail, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday (Sept 17), according to state TV.

US President Donald Trump had said on Monday (Sept 16) he could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that he had no problem with such an encounter.

State TV quoted Khamenei as saying: "Iranian officials will never talk to America ... this is part of their (US) policy to put pressure on Iran ... their policy of maximum pressure will fail."