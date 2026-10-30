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Iran's IRGC Navy says three tankers catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Oct 30 - Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Friday that three oil tankers had caught fire and exploded while attempting to use what it described as unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported.

An IRGC Navy statement said one of the tankers, which was carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil, had hit a mine.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the statement.

Iran also said it had destroyed an unmanned US vessel in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. There was no immediate confirmation from the US military and Reuters could not independently verify the report. REUTERS