DUBAI (REUTERS) = The revival of a 2015 nuclear deal can happen in the short term if the United States shows pragmatism in Vienna negotiations, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday (March 24) during a press conference in Beirut.

"If the United States is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term," he said, adding that the issue of sanctions relief for Iran was not yet fully resolved.