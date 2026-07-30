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Iran foreign minister Araqchi presses European counterparts over use of bases in US operations

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has urged Bulgaria to reconsider its decision to allow the temporary deployment of US military aircraft at the Bezmer air base.

DUBAI - Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urged Bulgaria to reconsider its decision to allow the temporary deployment of US military aircraft at the Bezmer air base, Iranian state media reported on July 30.

During a phone call with his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Araqchi said Sofia’s approval of a US request to station military aircraft at the base to support military operations amounted to facilitating aggression against Iran, adding the move was unacceptable and contrary to the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries.

Iran has repeatedly warned countries allowing their territory to be used for US military operations against it that they could “face consequences”.

Araqchi held a separate phone call with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, during which he stressed the importance of preventing foreign military bases in Cyprus from being used against Iran.

Bulgaria’s Parliament last week approved the temporary deployment of up to eight US KC-135 tanker aircraft and up to 250 personnel at Bezmer air base despite Iranian objections. Sofia has said no offensive weapons would be deployed and that the move did not make Bulgaria a party to military operations.

Cyprus hosts two British sovereign military bases, including RAF Akrotiri, which was struck by an Iranian drone in early March, a few days after Israel and the US initiated strikes on Iran.

Britain agreed early on in the war to a US request to use British bases for defensive strikes against Iranian missiles in storage depots or launchers.

This arrangement was maintained by the new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in July, prompting Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to warn Britain against facilitating US military operations against Iran. REUTERS