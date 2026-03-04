Iranians to bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Khamenei at Tehran ceremony

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on Feb 28, aged 86, in air strikes by Israel and the US.

– Iranians will bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a ceremony in Tehran late on March 4 , a senior Iranian official told state media.

Head of Iran’s Islamic Propagation Council Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi said the farewell ceremony would continue for three days and the funeral procession will be announced later.

The official said the public will be able to pay their respects to the body of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Prayer Hall starting at 10pm local time.

“The Mosalla (prayer hall) will be receiving visitors and the dear people can attend and take part in the farewell ceremony and mark a strong presence once again,” he said in comments carried by Iranian media.