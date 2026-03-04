Straitstimes.com header logo

Iranians to bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Khamenei at Tehran ceremony

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Iranian newspapers with cover photos of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed, after he was killed in Israeli and U.S. strikes on Saturday, in Tehran, Iran, March 2, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on Feb 28, aged 86, in air strikes by Israel and the US.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

DUBAI – Iranians will bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a ceremony in Tehran late on March 4, a senior Iranian official told state media.

Head of Iran’s Islamic Propagation Council Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi said the farewell ceremony would continue for three days and the funeral procession will be announced later.

The official said the public will be able to pay their respects to the body of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Prayer Hall starting at 10pm local time.

“The Mosalla (prayer hall) will be receiving visitors and the dear people can attend and take part in the farewell ceremony and mark a strong presence once again,” he said in comments carried by Iranian media.

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who based his iron rule of Iran on hostility to the US and Israel, was killed on Feb 28, aged 86,

in air strikes by Israel and the US,

according to Iranian state media. REUTERS

More on this topic
Mojtaba Khamenei, son of slain Ayatollah, emerges as leading choice to be successor
Iranians grieve, celebrate, worry after Khamenei’s killing
See more on

Iran

Israel

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.