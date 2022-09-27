Iranians protest for 10th night despite judiciary's 'no leniency' warning

PARIS - Iranians defied a warning from the judiciary and took to the streets for a 10th consecutive night on Sunday to protest against the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police.

Echoing an earlier warning by President Ebrahim Raisi, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei on Sunday "emphasised the need for decisive action without leniency" against the core instigators of the "riots", the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

At least 41 people have died since the unrest began on Sept 16, mostly protesters but also members of the Islamic republic's security forces, an official toll shows.

Iran's largest protests in almost three years have seen security forces fire live rounds and bird shot, rights groups charge, while protesters have hurled rocks, torched police cars and set ablaze state buildings.

The authorities in a northern Iran province have arrested 450 people during protests following the death of 22-year-old Ms Amini, state media reported on Monday.

More than 1,200 demonstrators, reformist activists and journalists have been held during the mostly night-time protests across the country since the unrest began.

Ms Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jhina, was detained on Sept 13 for allegedly breaching rules mandating tightly fitted hijabs and which ban, among other things, ripped jeans and brightly coloured clothes.

Images circulated by Oslo-based Iran Human Rights on Sunday showed protesters on the streets of Teheran shouting "death to the dictator". Witnesses told AFP that protests were continuing in several locations. Video footage showed demonstrations in Tabriz and Shiraz, among other places, with women removing their headscarves and protesters shouting against the authorities. Among the protesters were women who burnt their hijabs and cut off their hair.

Some danced near large bonfires to the applause of crowds that chanted "zan, zendegi, azadi" or "woman, life, freedom".

Web monitor NetBlocks noted "rolling blackouts" and "Internet platform restrictions" on Sunday, with WhatsApp, Instagram and Skype already blocked.

Meanwhile, protests abroad in solidarity with Iranian women have been held in Athens, Berlin, Brussels, Istanbul, Madrid, New York and other cities. In Paris and London on Sunday, police clashed with demonstrators trying to reach Iran's embassies.

Iran summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors over what it called interference and hostile media coverage of the nationwide unrest triggered by the death of a woman detained by morality police. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also criticised United States support for "rioters".

