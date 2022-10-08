Women students tell Iran’s president to 'get lost' as unrest rages

DUBAI - Female students in Teheran chanted “get lost”, according to activists, as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited their university campus on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody.

As nationwide demonstrations that have rocked Iran entered a fourth week, Mr Raisi addressed professors and students at Alzahra University in Teheran, reciting a poem that equated “rioters” with flies.

“They imagine they can achieve their evil goals in universities,” state TV reported. “Unbeknownst to them, our students and professors are alert and will not allow the enemy to realise their evil goals.”

A video posted on Twitter by the activist 1500tasvir website showed what it said were women students chanting “Raisi get lost” and “Mullahs get lost” as the president visited their campus.

An Iranian state coroner's report denied that Ms Mahsa Amini had died due to blows to the head and limbs while in police custody and linked her death to pre-existing medical conditions, state media said on Friday.

The death of 22-year-old Ms Amini, an Iranian Kurd, has ignited nationwide demonstrations, marking the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years.

Women have removed their veils in defiance of the clerical establishment while furious crowds called for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

After a call for mass demonstrations on Saturday, security forces shot at protesters and used tear gas in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Saqez, according to the Iranian human rights group Hengaw.

In Sanandaj, capital of Kurdistan province in north-west Iran, one man lay dead in his car while a woman screamed "shameless", according to Hengaw.

One of the schools in Saqez city's square was filled with school girls chanting "woman, life, freedom," it reported.

Ms Amini was arrested in Teheran on Sept 13 for "inappropriate attire", and died three days later.

Rights groups say more than 150 people have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands arrested by security forces confronting protests.