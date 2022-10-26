Iranian security forces shoot at people gathered at Amini's grave, says witness

DUBAI - Iranian security forces opened fire at mourners who gathered in Mahsa Amini’s Kurdish home town of Saqez to mark 40 days since she died in police custody, a witness said on Wednesday, while state media said people at the cemetery had clashed with riot police.

“The riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery for Mahsa’s memorial ceremony ... dozens have been arrested,” the witness said.

Iranian authorities were not available to comment.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people had gathered at the cemetery, adding that the internet was cut off after clashes between security forces and people there.

Videos on social media showed thousands of Iranians marching towards the cemetery where Ms Amini is buried despite the heavy presence of riot police.

Activists had called for protests across the country to mark 40 days since she died after being detained for “inappropriate attire”.

Demonstrations ignited by the 22-year-old’s death while in the custody of Iran’s morality police on Sept 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

A wide range of Iranians have come out onto the streets, with some calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and chanting “Death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei”.

A witness said “men and women have gathered around Ms Amini’s grave at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, chanting ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’“.

Another witness in Saqez said the cemetery was filled with members of the volunteer Basij militia and riot police.

“But people from all around the Kurdistan province are here. We are all mourning Mahsa’s death together.”

Fearing the 40-day anniversary of Ms Amini’s death would fuel further violent protests, security police had warned her family not to hold a memorial procession or “their son will be arrested”, rights groups said.