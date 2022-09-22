Iranian protests over woman's death spread to 15 cities

TEHERAN - Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by the country's morality police, state media reported on Wednesday.

In the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official Irna news agency said.

Demonstrators blockaded streets, hurled stones at security forces, set fire to police vehicles and rubbish bins, and chanted anti-government slogans, it added.

Ms Amini, 22, died last Friday, three days after she was urgently hospitalised following her arrest by police responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women.

Activists said she suffered a blow to the head in custody, but this has not been confirmed by the Iranian authorities, who have opened an investigation.

Kurdistan province governor Ismail Zarei Koosha confirmed the deaths of three people, insisting they were "killed suspiciously" as part of "a plot by the enemy", according to the Fars news agency.

Activists say, however, that dozens of people have also been wounded and accuse the security forces of using live fire that has caused the casualties.

Kurdish human rights group Hengaw, which is based in Norway, said it had confirmed a total of three deaths in Kurdistan province - one each in Divandareh town, Saqqez and Dehgolan.

It said 221 people had been wounded and 250 more arrested in Kurdistan, where there had also been a general strike on Monday.

A 10-year-old girl - images of whose blood-spattered body have gone viral on social media - was wounded in the town of Bukan but alive, Hengaw added.

Separately, two people died on Tuesday following protests in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah, the city's prosecutor was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the semi-official Fars.

Mr Shahram Karami said 25 people, including protesters, security forces and bystanders, were injured during the protests.

New York-based Human Rights Watch said witness accounts and videos circulating on social media "indicate that authorities are using tear gas to disperse protesters and have apparently used lethal force in Kurdistan province".

In Geneva, the United Nations said acting High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif expressed alarm at Ms Amini's death and the "violent response by security forces to ensuing protests".

She demanded an independent investigation into "Mahsa Amini's tragic death and allegations of torture and ill-treatment".

