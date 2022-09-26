Iranian President vows decisive action over protests

DUBAI - Iran must deal decisively with protests that have swept the country after the death in custody of a woman detained by the Islamic republic's morality police, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday.

At least 41 people have been killed in the week-long unrest, state television said on Saturday. It said the death toll was based on its own count and official figures were yet to be released.

Protests have erupted in most of the country's 31 provinces.

The state media quoted Mr Raisi on Saturday as saying Iran must "deal decisively with those who oppose the country's security and tranquillity". Mr Raisi was speaking by telephone to the family of a member of the Basij volunteer force killed while taking part in the crackdown on unrest in the north-eastern city of Mashhad.

The President "stressed the necessity to distinguish between protest and disturbing public order and security, and called the events... a riot", the state media reported.

The protests broke out in north-western Iran a week ago at the funeral of Ms Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died after falling into a coma following her detention in Teheran by morality police enforcing hijab rules on women's dressing.

Her death has reignited anger over issues including restrictions on personal freedoms in Iran, the strict dress codes for women, and an economy reeling from sanctions.

Women have played a prominent role in the protests, waving and burning their veils. Some have publicly cut their hair as furious crowds called for the fall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's main reformist party called on Saturday for an end to the mandatory Islamic dress code for women in force since 1983. The Union of Islamic Iran People's Party also called for the winding down of the morality police charged with enforcing the code.

Under the law adopted in 1983, four years after Iran's Islamic revolution, all women, regardless of faith or nationality, must conceal their hair with a headscarf in public and wear loose-fitting trousers under their coats.

On Friday, state-organised rallies took place in several Iranian cities to counter the anti-government protests, and the army promised to confront "the enemies" behind the unrest.

In neighbouring Iraq, dozens of Iraqi and Iranian Kurds rallied outside the United Nations compound in the northern city of Erbil on Saturday, carrying placards with Ms Amini's photograph and chanting "death to the dictator", referring to the Ayatollah.

State television in Iran, which has accused armed exiled Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in the unrest, said Iranian Revolutionary Guards had fired artillery on bases of Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Meanwhile, hundreds of expatriate Iranians rallied in Paris and other European cities on Saturday to denounce Iran's crackdown on the protests. The protesters gathered in the central Place du Chatelet in the French capital and chanted slogans against the Ayatollah and also urged French President Emmanuel Macron to halt negotiations with Iran.

In other protests, Iranian women in Athens, Greece, cut their hair in a gesture of solidarity with Ms Amini, brandishing placards reading "Say her name!". Demonstrators in the centre of the Swedish capital Stockholm also cut their hair while another group outside the Swedish Parliament held up pictures of those killed.

At least three times this week, mobile Internet has been disrupted in Iran, the NetBlocks watchdog has reported. Activists say the move is intended to prevent video footage of the violence from reaching the world.

Rights group Amnesty International said protesters face a "spiralling deadly response from security forces" and called for an independent UN investigation.

Last Wednesday night, shootings by security forces left at least 19 people dead, including three children, it said.

