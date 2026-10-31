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Iranian official says US attacked fishing boats off Qeshm Island, state media reports

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Oct 31 - Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, citing a Hormozgan province official, said on Saturday that the US had attacked two fishing boats near Qeshm Island.

There was no immediate US confirmation of the attack. The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Local Iranian officials said the attack wounded one fisherman, Iranian media reported.

The reported attack comes as Iran's Supreme Leader has ordered the armed forces to respond immediately and without "geographic limits to any enemy threat". REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.