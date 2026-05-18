Iranian Nobel laureate discharged from hospital and sent home, family say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DUBAI, May 18 - Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has been discharged from a cardiac care unit and sent home, weeks after being transferred from prison to hospital following a suspected heart attack, a foundation run by her family said on Monday.

Mohammadi, 54, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023 while in prison for her campaign to advance women's rights and abolish the death penalty in Iran.

She was sentenced to a new prison term, the foundation said in February this year, in the build-up to the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran.

She suffered a suspected heart attack in late March and was transferred to hospital a month later, first in the northwest city of Zanjan then, after a temporary suspension of her sentence on heavy bail, to Tehran's Pars Hospital, the foundation has said.

"Her recovery demands strict medical supervision outside prison walls. Returning her to detention is a death sentence," the foundation quoted Mohammadi's daughter, Kiana Rahmani, as saying.

The foreign ministry made no immediate response to a request for comment, and there was no mention of the case on state media.

Mohammadi, whose detentions have attracted worldwide attention, was arrested in December after denouncing the death of a lawyer, Khosrow Alikordi. A prosecutor told reporters that she had made provocative remarks at Alikordi's memorial ceremony.

The Nobel committee at the time called on Tehran to free her immediately.

"Narges Mohammadi was initially hospitalized in the CCU of Mousavi Hospital in Zanjan from May 1st to May 10th," the foundation said.

"After 150 days since her brutal arrest in Mashhad... following a temporary suspension of her sentence, she was transferred by an ambulance to the CCU of Pars Hospital in Tehran from May 10th to May 17th," the foundation added. REUTERS