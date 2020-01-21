Iranian MP announces US$3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump': ISNA

DUBAI (REUTERS) - An Iranian lawmaker announced a US$3 million (S$4 million) award to "whoever kills Trump", Iranian semi-official News agency reported.

"On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay US$3 million award in cash to whoever kills Trump," Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to ISNA.

He did not elaborate whether it was a decision made by Iran's clerical rulers to threaten US President Donald Trump.

Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top commander of the Quds Force who was killed by a US drone on Jan 3 in Iraq.