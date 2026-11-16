Iranian leaders fret over public mood as gas shortages add to war ills

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DUBAI, Nov 16 - Iran shows no sign of making concessions in the war with the US, but its warnings to citizens of gas shortages this winter are the latest sign of its own vulnerabilities in the conflict, with its ports blockaded and infrastructure hammered by US strikes.

The government said last week that, though Iran has had gas shortages before, they would be more severe this winter because of war damage to processing plants and most regions would be affected.

Toiling under the effects of a war that has intensified rampant inflation and destroyed millions of jobs, Iranians face growing hardships that senior figures fear will deepen divisions still raw from the crushing of mass protests last winter.

"The reality is that if our gas gets cut off, we'll have to close down and go home," said Seyyed Ahmad Seyyedi, a street vendor.

"This war must end so that we can return to normal life and all the problems and high prices can come to an end. Continuing life under these conditions is difficult," said Mina Lahrasabi, 65, who works in a rice factory near Iran's Caspian coast.

A senior Iranian official and an Iranian security official told Reuters the country's hierarchy was increasingly concerned about the situation, with the internal fuel shortage adding to worries of public unrest.

There have been no notable protests against the ruling system since the war began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but domestic intelligence agencies were on alert, the security official said.

The agencies were closely monitoring for any sign of opposition and believed the US might seek to provoke street demonstrations, the security official added.

The senior official warned that the increasingly difficult living standards faced by the Iranian population were getting harder for people to withstand, describing it as a fire smouldering beneath ashes.

"This is the most severe siege imposed on us since the revolution," said Iranian analyst Saeed Leylaz.

GROWING SHORTAGES

At a heater company in Tehran, salesman Amin Sha'bani said the prospect of a cold winter was concerning – and that customers were increasingly considering electric products rather than gas, though both were often now too expensive for customers.

"Given what has happened in the past nine months, with power plants attacked, it's perfectly natural to worry that the weather will get colder," he said.

Although Iran is a major gas producer controlling part of the world's biggest gas field, it has sometimes been unable to meet domestic consumption because of outdated equipment, a problem worsened by international sanctions.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said last week that the gas shortage this winter would likely be 430 million cubic metres, compared to 300 million last year.

Iran's national gas company has blamed the worsening shortage on damage to four processing plants early in the war, which it says it is trying to fix.

However, the senior Iranian official told Reuters measures being taken to resolve the problem only amounted to short-term fixes and said there had been numerous meetings to try to manage the looming crisis for the winter.

A second senior Iranian source said Iran was in talks to import gas from Russia.

"This could become a critical issue, but measures have been taken and we will get through it," said Leylaz, the analyst. "In the worst-case scenario, we may have to cut gas supplies to industries for a period, but we have not reached that point yet."

That more sanguine view was held by several Iranians Reuters reached inside the country by messaging app.

Reza, a 45-year-old in Urmia in the northwest of Iran, where the winters can bring heavy snowfall, said there was little concern among people he knew about the potential shortages and that his family had bought three electric heaters in case.

Iran has also suffered periodic power blackouts in recent years.

"The reality is that I don't mean to start crying now over what might happen. We already have enough problems – inflation, high prices and other difficulties to see a potential fuel shortage as relatively minor," said Zahra Hosseini, 44, who works for a food company in Tabriz. REUTERS