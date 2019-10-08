Iranian Instagram star held on blasphemy charge

TEHERAN • Iran has arrested an Instagram celebrity famous for drastically altering her appearance through surgery to look like US actress Angelina Jolie.

The Iranian social media star, known as Sahar Tabar, was detained on the orders of Teheran's guidance court, which deals with "cultural crimes and social and moral corruption", Tasnim news agency reported last Saturday.

Tabar faces charges including blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youth to get involved in corruption, the news agency said.

Members of the public had reportedly made complaints about her, Tasnim added.

The 22-year-old shot to prominence on Instagram last year after posting a series of images of her face altered through plastic surgery.

It is rumoured that she has had 50 operations. Most of the photos and videos shared with her 26,800 followers have also been heavily edited, and she has been described as resembling a zombie version of Jolie.

The account features images of her with a gaunt face, pouting lips and sharply turned-up nose.

In some, she can be seen wearing a loosely fitting hijab over her hair and a white bandage on her nose, which is commonly seen on Teheran's streets.

Cosmetic surgery is hugely popular in the Islamic Republic, with tens of thousands of operations taking place each year.

