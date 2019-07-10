Iran 'will retaliate' over tanker seizure

DUBAI • Iran's military has vowed to retaliate against the seizure by British Royal Marines of an oil tanker loaded with the Islamic Republic's crude off the coast of Gibraltar last week.

"It will be reciprocated, at a suitable time and in a suitable place," Major-General Mohammad Bagheri, the chief of staff for Iran's armed forces, was quoted as saying by the official Islamic Republic News Agency yesterday.

The warning highlights mounting risks to shipping in a region that exports about a third of all seaborne petroleum.

BP is keeping an oil carrier empty inside the Persian Gulf, close to Saudi Arabia, rather than risk its seizure by Iran, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Six tankers have been attacked since early May, with the US blaming Iran for the incidents, a charge Teheran denies.

The tanker - the Grace 1 - was seized by Gibraltar with the help of Royal Marines, on the grounds that it was delivering crude to a sanctioned Syrian company, according to the British overseas territory on Spain's southern tip.

Iran said the tanker was in international waters, not headed to Syria, and described the UK's actions as piracy.

Gibraltar on Monday said the Grace 1 was fully loaded with crude oil, contrary to speculation that the cargo on the vessel was not crude.

Insurance costs soared in the aftermath of the tanker attacks and some owners initially became wary of sailing to the region.

Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami had earlier said the tanker's seizure was a "threatening" act.

Tensions have escalated since the United States exited an international nuclear accord with Iran in May last year, then resumed and escalated sanctions against the Persian Gulf country last November.

Teheran has responded by suspending some of its commitments as part of the accord not to develop nuclear activities that it says are for civilian purposes.

On Sunday, the Iranian government announced that it would raise its uranium enrichment level beyond the 3.67 per cent agreed to under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed in 2015.

The deal is aimed at preventing Teheran from developing a nuclear bomb, in return for widespread economic sanctions relief.

In the aftermath of the US withdrawal, the remaining parties to the nuclear agreement, which include Russia and China, have been trying to keep it alive. Other deal members - Germany, France, Britain and the European Union - yesterday expressed "deep concern" over Iran's uranium enrichment activities, urging Teheran to reverse the move "without delay".

On Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency, a global nuclear monitoring watchdog, confirmed that Iran had surpassed the 3.67-per cent enrichment limit, reaching 4.5 per cent.

"Iran has stated that it wants to remain within the JCPOA. It must act accordingly by reversing these activities and returning to full JCPOA compliance without delay," said the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain, together with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, in a statement.

They have called for an urgent meeting of all remaining parties to the nuclear deal. "We call on all parties to act responsibly towards de-escalating ongoing tensions regarding Iran's nuclear activities."

A French envoy was due in Teheran yesterday to boost European efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal. Mr Emmanuel Bonne is due to visit until today but details of his schedule are unclear.

Mr Bonne is "to piece together a de-escalation" strategy, the French presidency's office said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, DPA, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE