Iran warns West against violating nation's borders

Published
28 min ago

President Hassan Rouhani yesterday called for Western powers to leave the security of the Persian Gulf to regional nations led by Teheran, issuing a warning that Iran would not allow anyone to violate the country's borders as nationwide parades showcased the Islamic Republic's military arsenal.

Mr Rouhani separately promised to unveil a regional peace plan at this week's upcoming high-level meetings at the United Nations, which comes amid heightened Middle East tensions following a series of attacks, including a missile-and-drone assault on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

