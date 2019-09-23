Iran warns West against violating nation's borders

President Hassan Rouhani yesterday called for Western powers to leave the security of the Persian Gulf to regional nations led by Teheran, issuing a warning that Iran would not allow anyone to violate the country's borders as nationwide parades showcased the Islamic Republic's military arsenal.

Mr Rouhani separately promised to unveil a regional peace plan at this week's upcoming high-level meetings at the United Nations, which comes amid heightened Middle East tensions following a series of attacks, including a missile-and-drone assault on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

