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Iran warns fresh US strikes would unleash ‘flames of war’ far beyond current conflict

Onlookers take photos of an actor impersonating US President Donald Trump behind bars in Tajrish Square, in Tehran.

TEHRAN – Iran’s army warned on Oct 31 that any new US attack would only spread the war wider, following threats by America and Israel of further military action as they hold crucial elections.

The Iranian warning comes with fresh diplomatic efforts under way to avert a resumption of fighting, with Qatari mediators in Tehran and US Vice-President J.D. Vance reportedly sending a letter to Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei.

“If the US president once again embarks on more regional adventurism under pressure from, and in an attempt to appease, the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area,” Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said in a post on X, without elaborating.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned on Oct 31 that “Iran’s Powerful Armed Forces will deal against those who dare harm our people”.

On Oct 30, a Qatari delegation arrived in the Iranian capital for talks with senior Iranian officials.

Qatar and Pakistan have been mediating between the warring parties, but the talks have yet to produce a lasting agreement.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct 28 that Vance sent his letter to Iran’s security chief at the direction of President Donald Trump in a bid to revive negotiations and avert further US strikes.

Iran has confirmed receiving the letter but has not announced any response.

The US holds midterm elections on Nov 3 that could determine the direction of the war, which has proven unpopular with American voters following a spike in energy prices due to the conflict.

Israel also held legislative elections, with voters given a chance to offer a verdict on right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Under Netanyahu, who has vowed to topple Iran’s government, Israel and Iran have engaged in direct military confrontations after decades of shadow war.

The Middle East war began in late February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as senior military commanders.

Iran, in response, targeted US assets across the Middle East, as well as Israel.

Most recently, hostilities have focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial Gulf shipping route for energy exports that Iran has blockaded since the start of the war.

The US has, in retaliation, been blockading Iranian ports in an attempt to squeeze Iran’s economy. AFP