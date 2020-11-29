Nuclear scientist killed

Iran vows to hit back

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh reportedly died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired on his car.
Iran accuses Israel and the United States of assassinating its top nuclear scientist as its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed retaliation, sharply escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf in the final weeks of Mr Donald Trump's presidency.

