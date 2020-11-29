Iran accuses Israel and the United States of assassinating its top nuclear scientist as its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed retaliation, sharply escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf in the final weeks of Mr Donald Trump's presidency.
Nuclear scientist killed
Iran vows to hit back
- Published1 hour ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 29, 2020, with the headline 'Iran vows to hit back'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: