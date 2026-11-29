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DUBAI, Nov 28 - Iran urged Iraq not to allow other countries to interfere in the two neighbours' affairs after media reported that Iraq closed several border posts following a US request, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

"Foreigners should not be allowed to negatively impact Iran-Iraq economic cooperation," Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei told Iraq's visiting national security adviser Qasim al-Aboudi, Iran's Fars news reported.

The meeting came after reports said Iraq closed several crossings following efforts by the United States to expand its naval blockade of Iran by restricting Iranian land commerce.

The US Treasury has asked Iraq to close all border crossings with Iran except for two as part of Washington's policy of increasing economic pressure on Tehran, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said earlier this month. REUTERS