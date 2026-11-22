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Iran unveils missile launcher as commanders tout capabilities in war with US

A billboard depicting an Iranian missile is displayed on a building in Tehran, Iran, on Nov 22, 2026.

TEHRAN - Iran has unveiled a new missile launcher as senior military commanders touted the Islamic republic’s capabilities in defiant messages to the United States.

“A launcher capable of firing two liquid-propellant missiles simultaneously was unveiled for the first time,” Iranian state television reported on Nov 21.

State television broadcast footage of Revolutionary Guards chief Ahmad Vahidi and the head of the Guards’ aerospace forces, Majid Mousavi, touring an underground missile base.

The two commanders were shown riding atop a vehicle through long tunnels lined with missiles, launchers and other military equipment.

“The damage suffered by our enemy is only the beginning. We shall witness their humiliation,” said Vahidi, whose Revolutionary Guards form the ideological arm of Iran’s military.

“Our capabilities have grown during the last two conflicts, and our high-performance weaponry can intimidate the enemy,” said Mousavi.

The unveiling comes months into the Middle East war, which broke out on Feb 28 when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at countries across the region, while militant groups it backs in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq also entered the conflict.

During the war’s most intense phase, US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran’s missile capabilities and again hit its nuclear sites, though the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Earlier in November, Iran unveiled a new underground missile base housing ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as launchers. AFP