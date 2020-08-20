Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid US tensions

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iran inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400km and a new cruise missile, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech on Thursday (Aug 20), ignoring US demands that Teheran halt its missile programme.

"The surface-to-surface missile, called martyr Qassem Soleimani, has a range of 1,400km, and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi, has a range of over 1,000km," Minister Hatami said.

The missiles were named after Major-General Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, respectively. They were killed in January in a US strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

