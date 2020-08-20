Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid US tensions

(From left) Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Minister of Health Saeed Namaki.
(From left) Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Minister of Health Saeed Namaki.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iran inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400km and a new cruise missile, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said in a televised speech on Thursday (Aug 20), ignoring US demands that Teheran halt its missile programme.

"The surface-to-surface missile, called martyr Qassem Soleimani, has a range of 1,400km, and the cruise missile, called martyr Abu Mahdi, has a range of over 1,000km," Minister Hatami said.

The missiles were named after Major-General Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, respectively. They were killed in January in a US strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

 
 
Topics: 

Branded Content