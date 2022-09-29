Iran under growing pressure as rallies over woman's death persist

DUBAI - Iranian riot police were deployed in Teheran's squares on Wednesday to confront people chanting "death to the dictator" as continuing nationwide protests over the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody piled pressure on the authorities.

Ms Amini, 22, from the north-western Kurdish city of Saqez, was arrested on Sept 13 in Teheran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police, who enforce the Islamic republic's strict dress code.

She died three days later in hospital after falling into a coma, sparking the first big show of opposition on Iran's streets since the authorities crushed protests against a rise in petrol prices in 2019.

Despite a growing death toll and a crackdown by security forces using tear gas, clubs and, in some cases, live ammunition, videos posted on social media showed Iranians calling for the end of the Islamic establishment's more than four decades in power.

The state media said 41 people had died. Oslo-based Iran Human Rights said on Tuesday it had confirmed the death of 76 protesters.

The demonstrations have continued for almost two weeks, spreading to at least 80 cities and towns around Iran.

The Iranian authorities on Tuesday arrested the daughter of a former president for "inciting rioters" in Teheran, the latest sign of swelling support among high-profile Iranians for the protests and the government's intent to end them.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency did not say in its report what Ms Faezeh Hashemi, a former lawmaker and the daughter of former president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, had done to encourage the unrest before her detention on Tuesday.

Ms Hashemi, who wears the long Islamic covering known as the chador, has clashed with the authorities over government policies before. She was arrested after protests in 2009 and indicted this year on charges of sacrilege, after allegations that she had insulted Prophet Muhammad.

Her father was a co-founder of the Islamic republic and a two-time president who died in 2017.

Women have burned their scarves and symbolically cut their hair in the ongoing protests in Iran, and in solidarity rallies from New York to Istanbul.

In footage shared overnight by Radio Farda, a US-funded Persian station based in Prague, riot police in black body armour were seen shooting up at apartment windows in Teheran's Ekbatan town.

"Police officers will oppose with all their might the conspiracies of counter-revolutionaries and hostile elements, and deal firmly with those who disrupt public order and security anywhere in the country," the police said, quoted by Fars news agency.

The statement came only hours after the United Nations said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi not to use "disproportionate force" against protesters.

In a meeting during last week's UN General Assembly, Mr Guterres "stressed to President Raisi the need to respect human rights, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association," said a spokesman for the UN chief.

"We are increasingly concerned about reports of rising fatalities, including women and children, related to the protests," said the spokesman.

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported that the country's elite Revolutionary Guards launched missile and drone attacks at militant targets in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Wednesday.

A senior member of Komala, an Iranian Kurdish opposition party, told Reuters that several of their offices were struck.

The Iranian authorities have blamed armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents for igniting the unrest in the country, particularly in the north-west where most of Iran's over 10 million Kurds live.

