Iran to resume international flights from Tehran airport

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A parked aircraft at Istanbul International Airport. Flights from the Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran will resume on April 25, with the first few headed to Istanbul, Turkey, and Muscat in Oman.

- International flights from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport will resume on April 25, the ISNA news agency reported, days after Iran reopened its airspace.

The first flights to resume will be to Istanbul and Muscat in Oman, the announcement said.

Iran’s airspace was slammed shut by the US-Israeli war with Iran that began on Feb 28 and is only slowly being reopened during the ceasefire.

Officials announced last week that Mashhad airport, which serves the country’s second city in the far north-east, would reopen on April 20.

On April 24, tracking data showed at least two international flights departing the airport, to Turkey and Oman, respectively. AFP