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Repeated blackouts have sparked public frustration, forcing authorities to shut public offices and scale back services.

TEHRAN - Iran will impose rolling power cuts from Nov 22 as damage to key infrastructure during the Middle East war deepens an already severe energy crunch, state media reported.

“Given the country’s fuel supply conditions, the electricity sector will be forced to impose distribution restrictions from Sunday,” Mohammad Allahdad, head of Iran’s national electricity company, told state TV on Nov 21.

The outages are expected to last around two hours every two days, or up to two hours a day, depending on the area, he said.

Iran has introduced similar measures in recent years due to fuel shortages at power plants.

Earlier on Nov 21, President Masoud Pezeshkian said US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure had made energy problems worse ahead of winter.

“The attack on the country’s gas infrastructure has aggravated the situation, and we should therefore expect difficulties this winter,” he was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

Despite boasting some of the world’s largest oil and gas reserves, Iran has long struggled to meet domestic energy demand.

Its ageing power grid has also suffered from years of underinvestment, partly due to decades of Western sanctions.

Repeated blackouts have sparked public frustration, forcing authorities to shut public offices and scale back services during periods of extreme weather and fuel shortages. AFP