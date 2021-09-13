Iran to let IAEA service nuclear monitoring cameras

DUBAI • Iran will allow the United Nations nuclear watchdog to service monitoring cameras at Iranian nuclear sites after talks with IAEA head Rafael Grossi yesterday, according to the head of Iran's atomic energy body and a joint statement.

The talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief were aimed at easing a stand-off between Teheran and the West.

"We agreed over the replacement of the memory cards of the agency's cameras," Mr Mohammad Eslami, who heads the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), was quoted as saying by state media.

"IAEA's inspectors are permitted to service the identified equipment and replace their storage media, which will be kept under the joint IAEA and AEOI seals in the Islamic Republic of Iran," the nuclear bodies said in a joint statement.

The IAEA told member states in reports last week that there had been no progress on two central issues: explaining uranium traces found at several old, undeclared sites and getting urgent access to some monitoring equipment so the agency can continue to keep track of parts of Iran's nuclear programme as provided for by the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Separate, indirect talks between the United States and Iran on both returning to compliance with the deal have been halted since June. Washington and its European allies have been urging hardline President Ebrahim Raisi's administration to return to the talks.

Under the 2015 deal between Iran and major powers, Teheran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Former US president Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018, re-introducing painful economic sanctions. Iran responded by breaching many of the deal's core restrictions.

Western powers must decide whether to push for a resolution criticising Iran and raise pressure on it for stonewalling the IAEA at today's meeting of the agency's 35-nation board of governors.

A resolution could jeopardise the resumption of talks on the deal.

