Iran threatens to hit US, Israeli targets if attacked

LONDON/JERUSALEM • Iran warned yesterday that it would hit United States and Israeli targets if it were attacked by the US after President Donald Trump's security adviser said Washington would exert maximum pressure on Teheran going beyond economic sanctions.

A US-Iranian war of words has escalated since Mr Trump withdrew Washington from the world powers' nuclear deal with Iran in May, blasting it as flawed and re-imposing sanctions to choke Iran's economy and force it to renegotiate or change direction.

The US turnaround, which scrapped a wary detente between Iran and the US after decades of hostility, has drawn defiance from Teheran despite renewed unrest over economic privations, and has unnerved other big powers where businesses have been debating whether to divest from Iran.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton told Reuters the return of US sanctions was having a strong effect on Iran's economy and popular opinion.

European powers have been scrambling to ensure Iran secures enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the nuclear deal. This has proven difficult, with many European firms keen to avoid financial penalties imposed by the Trump administration.

"We expect that Europeans will see, as businesses all over Europe are seeing, that the choice between doing business with Iran or doing business with the United States is very clear to them," Mr Bolton said during a visit to Israel, Iran's enemy in the Middle East.

"So we will see what plays out in November. But (Trump) has made it very clear - his words - he wants maximum pressure on Iran."

At a news conference later, Mr Bolton said: "Just to be clear, regime change in Iran is not American policy. But what we want is massive change in the regime's behaviour... We are going to do other things to put pressure on Iran as well, beyond economic sanctions."

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami, a senior Iranian cleric, told worshippers at Eid holiday prayers in Teheran: "They know if they harm this country and this state in the slightest way, the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime (Israel), would be targeted."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said it could strike Israeli cities with missiles if threatened.

REUTERS