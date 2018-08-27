Iran, Syria sign defence, reconstruction deal

TEHERAN (AFP) - The defence ministers of Iran and Syria have signed an agreement on military cooperation and reconstruction in the war-torn country, Iranian media reported on Monday (Aug 27).

"Syria is passing through the crisis stage and entering the reconstruction phase," said Iran's Defence Minister Amir Hatami, according to the Tasnim news agency.

Mr Hatami is on the second day of a two-day visit to Damascus, during which he held "detailed negotiations" with his counterpart Ali Abdullah Ayoub and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to Tasnim.

The "defence and technical agreement" provides for the continued "presence and participation" of Iran in Syria, Mr Hatami added.

Teheran has provided steady political, financial, and military backing to Mr Assad as he fought back a seven-year uprising.