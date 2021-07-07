Iran stunned by unrepentant couple who killed their adult kids

TEHERAN • The older couple first came to the public eye on a winter night in the Iranian capital Teheran when their film director son invited them to the stage after a screening.

They were frail and seemingly shy, and the younger man helped his mother up the stairs, then draped his arm around his father's shoulder.

That was five years ago.

Now their son is dead, and Akbar Khorramdin, 81, and his wife Iran Mousavi, 74, are back on the public stage, accused of killing him, as well as a daughter and a son-in-law over the course of a decade.

The victims were drugged, suffocated, stabbed and then dismembered, the authorities said.

The couple confessed to the crimes. But if Khorramdin, a retired army colonel, and Mousavi, a housewife, are remorseful, they have done a good job hiding it.

"I have no guilty conscience for any of the murders," Khorramdin said in a television interview from detention. "I killed people who were very morally corrupt."

Mousavi appeared no more contrite. "We decided together, the two of us," she said in a television interview shortly after she was arrested. "My husband suggested it and I agreed. I have a great relationship with my husband. He doesn't beat me or curse at me."

Judge Mohammad Shahriari, who presides over criminal prosecutions in Teheran, said investigators believe the motive for the killings was family disputes. The couple are undergoing psychiatric evaluations, officials told Iranian media.

To say the case has rattled the psyche of Iranians since the remains of the couple's son, Babak, 47, were found in a garbage bin in May, would be an understatement.

Photographs in Iranian media have shown Khorramdin clad in prison pyjamas flashing a victory sign. He told the authorities he would do it all over again - and might even kill his other two adult children, too, if he were released, according to news reports.

The couple were arrested after sanitation workers collecting trash discovered a bag containing body parts on May 15.

The discovery was made at a vast, well-known apartment complex called Shahrak Ekbatan, where Babak Khorramdin, a relatively unknown film director, lived with his parents.

In televised interviews, the parents said they killed their children because they disapproved of their lifestyles. They accused their son of being physically aggressive and said he was freeloading off them and having sex with girlfriends.

At the tight-knit Shahrak Ekbatan housing complex, where the couple have lived for 40 years, residents recall them babysitting for neighbours, chatting with shopkeepers and taking evening strolls in the gardens.

"We cannot comprehend that there were murderers living among us," said resident Minoo, a 51-year-old mother of two, who did not want to give her last name because she said she was afraid of the family.

"We may have walked past them every day and said hello. This apartment next to us was a house of horror and none of us knew."

NYTIMES