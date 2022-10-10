Iran state TV hacked with anti-govt images

PARIS - Hackers backing Iran's wave of women-led protests interrupted a state TV news broadcast with an image of gun-sight crosshairs and flames over the face of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in footage widely shared online on Sunday.

In other anti-regime messages, activists have spray-painted "Death to Khamenei" and "The Police are the Murderers of the People" on public billboards in Teheran.

"The blood of our youth is on your hands," read an on-screen message that flashed up briefly during the TV broadcast on Saturday evening, as street protests sparked by the death of Ms Mahsa Amini, 22, again rocked Teheran and other cities.

"Police forces used tear gas to disperse the crowds in dozens of locations in Teheran," state news agency Irna reported, adding the demonstrators "chanted slogans and set fire to and damaged public property, including a police booth".

Anger has flared since the death of Ms Amini on Sept 16, three days after the young Kurdish woman was arrested by the morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

The crackdown following the protests has claimed at least 95 lives, according to Norway-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR). Another 90 people were killed in Iran's far south-east, in unrest on Sept 30 sparked by the alleged rape of a teenage girl by a police chief in Sistan-Baluchestan province, said IHR.

Meanwhile, two members of Iran's security forces were killed amid the protests, state media reported on Sunday. They included a Revolutionary Guards member who was killed on Saturday during protests in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province, from which Ms Amini hailed.

The deaths bring to at least 14 the number of security forces members killed during more than three weeks of protests, according to local media.

AFP