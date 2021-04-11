Iran starts uranium enrichment, violates 2015 nuclear pact

TEHERAN • Iran yesterday announced it has started up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges in a breach of its undertakings under a troubled 2015 nuclear deal, days after talks on rescuing it got under way.

President Hassan Rouhani officially inaugurated the cascades of 164 IR-6 centrifuges and 30 IR-5 devices at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant in a ceremony broadcast on state television.

The show aired no images of the cascades but featured a link with engineers at the plant who said they had introduced uranium hexafluoride gas to the cascades after receiving the order from Mr Rouhani.

Iran's latest move to step up uranium enrichment follows an opening round of talks last Tuesday with representatives of the remaining parties to the nuclear deal.

The indirect talks in Vienna, during which European Union officials are shuttling between the remaining parties to the deal and the United States, aim to restore the bargain at the core of the agreement - curbs on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of US and other international sanctions.

The US was the first to renege on that bargain in 2018 under then President Donald Trump, who vehemently opposed the deal and sought to wreck it.

He pulled out, reimposed the sanctions that were lifted and brought in many more. Iran responded by breaching many of the nuclear restrictions.

All sides said the talks had got off to a good start.

However, on Friday, US and Iranian officials clashed over what sanctions Washington should lift to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, with the US predicting an impasse if Teheran sticks to a demand that all sanctions since 2017 be removed.

"All Trump sanctions were anti-JCPOA and must be removed without distinction between arbitrary designations," Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Twitter, referring to the deal, which is named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The US says it is prepared to lift "sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA".

While it has declined to elaborate, that appears to exclude sanctions formally unrelated to nuclear issues covered by the deal.

"If Iran sticks to the position that every sanction that has been imposed since 2017 has to be lifted or there will be no deal, then we are heading towards an impasse," a senior US State Department official told reporters on a conference call.

Mr Rouhani again underlined at yesterday's ceremony, which coincided with Iran's National Nuclear Technology Day, that Teheran's nuclear programme is solely for "peaceful" purposes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS