Iran set to resume nuke talks with world powers on Nov 29

WASHINGTON • Iran has agreed to resume talks with world powers on Nov 29, over reviving a nuclear deal after a five-month gap, with the US urging a quick resolution.

The indirect negotiations to be held in Vienna come amid mounting pressure on Iran, with Western nations warning that the clerical state's nuclear work is advancing to dangerous levels and Israel threatening to attack.

EU envoy Enrique Mora, who led six rounds of talks earlier this year and recently flew to Teheran to seek progress, will again chair the Nov 29 meeting, the European Union announced.

US President Joe Biden took office hoping to return to the 2015 agreement from which his predecessor Donald Trump bolted.

But talks earlier this year failed to secure a breakthrough with Iran, which requested a pause after hardliner Ebrahim Raisi was elected as President in June.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington believed it is possible to resolve "quickly" the "relatively small number of issues that remained outstanding at the end of June".

"We believe that if the Iranians are serious, we can manage to do that in relatively short order," he said. "But we've also been clear, as this pause has dragged on for some time, that this window of opportunity will not be open forever."

Mr Trump slapped sweeping sanctions on Iran as he withdrew the US from the pact in 2018, leading Teheran to take steps out of compliance with the deal through which it had been drastically scaling back sensitive nuclear work.

Iran wants a lifting of all US sanctions but the Biden administration says it will only negotiate measures taken by Mr Trump over the nuclear programme, such as a unilateral US ban on other nations buying Iranian oil.

Iran's lead negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri confirmed the Nov 29 resumption of talks and said the goal would be "the removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions".

