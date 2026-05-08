Iran seizes oil tanker Ocean Koi in Gulf of Oman, state media says

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– Iran has seized the oil tanker Ocean Koi in the Gulf of Oman over an alleged attempt to disrupt Iran’s oil exports, Iranian state media said on May 8 , quoting an army statement.

It said the Barbados-flagged tanker was carrying Iranian oil and “was trying to harm and disrupt oil exports... by exploiting regional conditions”.

The oil tanker – which has been under US sanctions since February – was escorted to the southern coast of Iran and handed over to the judicial authorities, according to state media.

The seizure came after US and Iranian forces clashed in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

Iran has largely closed the narrow waterway, a conduit for about a fifth of the world's oil flows before the US-Israeli war on Iran broke out on Feb 28. REUTERS