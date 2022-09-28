Iran security forces clash with protesters over Amini's death

DUBAI - Iranian riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in dozens of cities on Tuesday, state media and social media said, as protests raged on over the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Amini, 22, from the north-western Kurdish city of Saqez, was arrested on Sept 13 in Teheran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

She died three days later in hospital after falling into a coma, sparking the first big show of opposition on Iran's streets since authorities crushed protests against a rise in gasoline prices in 2019.

Despite a growing death toll and a fierce crackdown by security forces using tear gas, clubs and, in some cases, live ammunition, videos posted on social media showed protesters calling for the fall of the clerical establishment while clashing with security forces in Teheran, Tabriz, Karaj, Qom, Yazd and many other Iranian cities.

Rights group Amnesty International said on Twitter that Iran's security forces have responded to the protests with "unlawful force, including by using live ammunition, birdshot and other metal pellets, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds of others".

State media branded the protesters "hypocrites, rioters, thugs and seditionists", while state television said police clashed with "rioters" in some cities.

Videos posted on social media from inside Iran showed protesters chanting, "Woman, Life, Liberty", while women waved and burnt their veils.

Videos on Twitter showed protesters chanting "Death to the dictator", a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Sardasht, riot police fired at protesters, Twitter videos showed.

"I will kill those who killed my sister," chanted protesters in one of the videos from Teheran, while activist Twitter account 1500tasvir said: "The streets have become battlefields".

Further videos on social media showed protests continuing in dozens of cities after nightfall on Tuesday.

A video widely shared on social media showed protests in Chabahar city in south-east Iran, with demonstrators torching government offices as gun shots could be heard.

"The crowed is upset over Mahsa Amini's death and allegations that a policeman has raped a teenage girl from the Baluch ethnic minority," a voice in the video said. Reuters could not authenticate the footage.

The videos on social media could not be verified by Reuters.