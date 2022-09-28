Iran security forces clash with protesters

DUBAI - Iranian riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in dozens of cities on Tuesday, state media and social media reported, amid continuing protests over the death of Ms Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Ms Amini, 22, from the Iranian Kurdish city of Saqez, was arrested on Sept 13 in Teheran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police that enforces the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Her death has sparked the first big show of opposition on Iran's streets since the authorities crushed protests against a rise in oil prices in 2019.

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said more than 75 people have died in Iran's crackdown on 11 nights of unrest sparked by Ms Amini's death. The Iranian authorities' official death toll has remained at 41 since Sept 24, including several members of the security forces.

Despite a growing death toll and a fierce crackdown by the authorities, videos posted on Twitter showed demonstrators calling for the fall of the clerical establishment while clashing with security forces in Teheran, Tabriz, Karaj, Qom, Yazd and many other Iranian cities.

State television said police clashed with what it called "rioters" in some cities and fired tear gas to disperse them.

Videos on Twitter showed protesters chanting "Death to the dictator" in the city of Tabriz, a reference to Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In Sanandaj, the capital of Ms Amini's western home province of Kurdistan, women climbed onto the roofs of cars to tear off their headscarves in front of cheering crowds, images published by IHR showed.

Social media posts, along with some activists, have called for a nationwide strike.

Several university teachers have resigned in protest over Ms Amini's death.

Students in several universities have refused to attend classes in protest against the widespread arrest of students and forceful encounters with security forces in universities.

The videos on social media and resignation reports could not be verified by Reuters.

To make it difficult for protesters to post videos on social media, the authorities have restricted Internet access in several provinces, according to Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks on Twitter and sources in Iran.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Iran's clerical rulers to "fully respect the rights to freedom of opinion, expression, peaceful assembly and association".

Ms Amini's death has drawn widespread international condemnation while Iran has blamed "thugs" linked to "foreign enemies" for stirring up unrest.

Teheran has accused the United States and some European countries of using the unrest to try to destabilise the Islamic Republic.

Another Iranian human rights group, Hengaw, said more than 1,000 Kurdish protesters have been arrested in the last 10 days, estimating the figures to be higher.

Iran's judiciary has set up special courts to try "rioters", according to state media.

REUTERS, AFP