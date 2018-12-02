Iran says missile programme defensive after US test allegation

DUBAI (REUTERS) - Iran said on Sunday (Dec 2) that its missile programme is defensive and not in breach of United Nations resolutions, the state news agency IRNA said, following a US allegation that Teheran had carried out a new missile test.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last Saturday condemned what he described as Iran's testing of a medium-range ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple warheads as a violation of the 2015 international agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme.

IRNA quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying in response to Mr Pompeo's remarks: "Iran's missile programme is defensive in nature... There is no Security Council resolution prohibiting the missile programme and missile tests by Iran."

Mr Qasemi did not confirm or deny that Iran had carried out a new missile test.

Under the UN resolution enshrining the 2015 nuclear deal with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, Iran is "called upon" to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Iran has repeatedly said its missile programme is purely defensive and denied its missiles are capable of being tipped with nuclear warheads.

Mr Qasemi, addressing Mr Pompeo, said: "It is... ironic that you cite a resolution that you have not only breached through your unilateral and unlawful withdrawal form the (nuclear) accord but that you also encourage others to breach or even threaten to punish and sanction them if they carry it (accord) out."

US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal, approved before he took office, in May and reimposed sanctions on Teheran. Mr Trump said the deal was flawed, as it did not include curbs on Iran's development of ballistic missiles or its support for armed proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq.