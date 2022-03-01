Iran says key issues remain unresolved at Vienna nuclear talks

VIENNA • Iran said yesterday efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal could succeed if the US took a political decision to meet Teheran's demands, as months of negotiations enter what one Iranian diplomat called a "now or never" stage.

The stakes are high, since the failure of 10 months of talks would carry the risk of a fresh regional war and the imposition of additional harsh sanctions on Iran by the West.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman identified the remaining outstanding issues as: the extent to which sanctions would be rolled back, providing guarantees that the United States will not quit the pact again, and resolving questions over uranium traces found at several old but undeclared sites in Iran.

All parties involved in the talks say progress has been made towards the restoration of the pact to curb Teheran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, which the US abandoned in 2018.

But both Teheran and Washington have cautioned that there are still some significant differences to overcome.

"Reaching a good deal is possible... three key issues still remain to be resolved. The US and European powers have not taken political decisions on these major issues," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

France's Foreign Ministry said yesterday that it was urgent to conclude the talks this week.

Iran's lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, who flew to Teheran last week for consultations about the final draft of the deal, was yesterday to meet the European Union's Enrique Mora, who coordinates the talks in Vienna.

Two sources close to the talks in Vienna said that Iran had submitted new demands, while continuing to insist on existing ones, including the removal of a US foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) designation against Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

"Iran's stance after Bagheri's trip to Teheran has become even more uncompromising... they now insist on removal of sanctions on the IRGC and want to open issues that had already been agreed," one of the sources said.

Diplomats said the negotiations have entered a crucial stage, given Iran's uncompromising policy in the talks and the other parties' involvement in the crisis over Ukraine. "It is now or never. If they cannot reach a deal this week, the talks will collapse forever," said an Iranian diplomat in Teheran.