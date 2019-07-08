Iran says it will breach uranium enrichment cap

Iran said yesterday it would reduce its commitments forged under a landmark 2015 nuclear deal by starting uranium enrichment above the 3.67 per cent limit agreed as part of the pact, unless European signatories protect it from US sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump.

The news drew concerns from France, Germany and Britain, which are parties to the deal. Mr Trump withdrew from the deal a year ago and reimposed sanctions in a bid to pressure Iran to renegotiate a pact it says was deeply flawed.

