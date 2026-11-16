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Iran rules out UN inspections of damaged nuclear sites until war ends

Iran’s decision came days after the International Atomic Energy Agency urged Tehran to take steps towards resuming inspections.

TEHRAN – Iran will not let UN inspectors visit its damaged nuclear facilities until the Middle East war has ended and the US meets its conditions, a senior Iranian official said.

The remarks came days after the International Atomic Energy Agency urged Tehran to take steps towards resuming inspections, which have been suspended since the 2025 12-day war with Israel, when the US also struck Iranian nuclear sites.

“We will not grant the IAEA access to the facilities until Iran’s conditions are met and the war has permanently ended,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in a televised interview late on Nov 15 .

Iranian nuclear facilities were hit again during the Middle East war which broke out on Feb 28 when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

IAEA inspectors visited Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant in September but have not gained access to other bombed sites, including Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

Gharibabadi said the agency’s request to inspect damaged facilities was “likely aimed at assessing the effectiveness of American weaponry”.

Efforts to end the Middle East war have made little headway. Tehran is demanding that Washington unfreeze Iranian assets and lift sanctions, among other conditions, in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the vital energy shipping route it has blockaded during the conflict.

Iranian officials have said talks on Iran’s nuclear programme would come at a later stage.

Earlier in November , the US military announced a US$20 million reward for information on Iran’s nuclear programme, a move Tehran called “repugnant”. AFP