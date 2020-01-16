Iran rejects 'Trump deal' on nukes

DUBAI • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday dismissed a proposal for a new "Trump deal" aimed at resolving a nuclear row, saying it was a "strange" offer and criticising US President Donald Trump for always breaking promises.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Tuesday for the US leader to replace Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers with his own new pact to ensure Teheran does not get an atomic weapon. Mr Trump said he agreed with Mr Johnson that a "Trump deal" should replace the Iran nuclear deal.

In a televised speech, Mr Rouhani urged Washington to return to the nuclear pact, which the US abandoned in 2018.

Teheran has gradually taken steps to reduce its compliance with the deal, which prompted Britain, France and Germany to formally accuse it on Tuesday of violating the terms.

"This Mr Prime Minister in London, I don't know how he thinks. He says let's put aside the nuclear deal and put the Trump plan in action," Mr Rouhani said.

"If you take the wrong step, it will be to your detriment. Pick the right path. The right path is to return to the nuclear deal."

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Reuters that the nuclear deal was still alive.

"No, it's not dead. It's not dead," Mr Zarif said on the sidelines of a conference in New Delhi.

But he told the conference that Mr Trump's withdrawal from the earlier deal made new negotiations with Washington pointless.

"I had a US deal and the US broke it. If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?"

