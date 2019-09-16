Iran rejects "baseless" accusations it had role in Saudi oil attacks

DUBAI, Sept 16 (REUTERS) - Iran said on Monday (Sept 16) accusations that it had a role in the attack on Saudi oil installations were "unacceptable" and "baseless", state television reported, after a senior US official said the Islamic Republic was behind it.

"These allegations are condemned as unacceptable and entirely baseless," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in remarks carried by state TV.

On Sunday (Sept 15), a senior US official told reporters that evidence from the attack, which hit the world's biggest oil-processing facility on Saturday (Sept 14), indicated Iran was behind it, instead of the Yemeni Houthi group that had claimed responsibility.