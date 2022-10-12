Iran rapidly enhancing uranium enrichment ability: Report

VIENNA - Iran is rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium with advanced centrifuges at its underground plant at Natanz and intends to go further than previously planned, a confidential UN nuclear watchdog report showed on Monday.

While indirect Iran-US talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, Teheran has brought onstream an ever larger number of advanced centrifuges the deal bans it from using to produce enriched uranium.

These machines are far more efficient than the first-generation IR-1, the only centrifuge the deal lets Iran use to grow its stock of enriched uranium. Iran has been adding them particularly at two underground sites at Natanz and Fordow that may be designed to withstand aerial bombardment.

At the underground fuel enrichment plant (FEP) at Natanz, according to Monday's ad hoc report to member states, Iran has installed seven cascades, or clusters, of advanced centrifuges that were either not finished or at a very early stage of installation, according to the last quarterly International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report issued on Sept 7.

Those seven cascades, one of IR-4 centrifuges and six of IR-2m machines, were fully installed but not yet enriching, Monday's report said. Iran has informed the IAEA that it plans to add an extra three cascades of IR-2m machines at the FEP, on top of the 12 announced and now installed, the report showed. Of those three extra IR-2m cascades, installation has already started on two of them, the report said.

Iran also recently installed three cascades of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at the underground FEP at Natanz that came onstream soon afterwards. Diplomats say the IR-6 is Iran's most advanced centrifuge.

The last inspection mentioned in the quarterly report was Sept 6, when the IAEA verified that the third IR-6 cascade was enriching. Monday's report said all three were still enriching.

The report showed all the centrifuges enriching at Natanz were still producing uranium hexafluoride (UF6) gas enriched to up to 5 per cent, but now they were being fed with natural UF6. That contrasted with the quarterly report that said they were being fed with UF6 enriched to up to 2 per cent. It did not explain the change.

REUTERS