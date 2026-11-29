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FILE PHOTO: Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, addresses the media at a press conference during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 25, 2026. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo

DUBAI, Nov 29 - Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Sunday that Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government were taking measures to secure their shared borders with Iran and prevent hostile actors from using Iraqi territory to attack neighbouring countries.

The meeting of the two came as Washington presses Baghdad to close all but two of its border crossings with Iran as part of efforts to extend its naval blockade to overland trade, although Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said earlier this month that such a move would be difficult to implement and could hurt Iraq's economy.

In a post on his Telegram account, Araqchi said preventing third parties from using one country's territory to attack another was an international legal obligation, citing what he described as past US and Israeli use of regional countries, including Iraq, to prepare and carry out military operations against Iran.

He said Iraq was expected to prevent such activities.

The meeting came days after Iraqi border forces closed the Bashta crossing with Iran in the Kurdistan Region, as Baghdad moves to bring crossings administered by the semi-autonomous region under federal control. REUTERS