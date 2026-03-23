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Tehran points at tit for tat retaliation if its power plants are targeted in Iran war

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Symbolic mock-ups of Iranian missiles are displayed on a street, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 22, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Symbolic mock-ups of Iranian missiles are displayed on a street in Tehran on March 22.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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DUBAI - Iran will retaliate to an attack on its electricity sector by targeting Israel’s power plants as well as power plants supplying US bases with electricity in regional countries, a statement by the Revolutionary Guards on March 23 said.

The statement seemingly retracted earlier threats to desalination plants in the region, which are crucial for providing drinking water in Gulf countries.

“The lying ... US President has claimed that the Revolutionary Guards intends to attack the water desalination plants and cause hardship to the people of the countries in the region,” the statement shared on state media said.

On March 21, US President Donald Trump warned that Iranian power plants would be targeted if Tehran failed to “fully open” the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping within 48 hours.

“We are determined to respond to any threat at the same level as it creates in terms of deterrence ... If you hit electricity, we hit electricity,” the Revolutionary Guards said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.